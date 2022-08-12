“Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute" - Rumors of retired MLB star Jim Edmonds having an affair with his nanny once led Meghan King to call cops on him

MLB star Jim Edmonds and ex-wife Meghan King are making the headlines every day – all for wrong reasons. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star King and Edmonds’ marriage was a rocky ride. They married in 2014 and broke up in 2019 when Edmonds was accused of cheating on King.

Earlier in 2019, Meghan claimed Edmonds was going around with a lot of women while they were married, including their nanny. King and Edmonds share three kids, daughter Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart.

Recently, a source told “Us Weekly” that Meghan accused Jim of cheating with 22-year-old Carly Wilson, who cared for the couple’s children. The TV reality star allegedly called the cops, but Edmonds wasn’t arrested.

“Nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

In response to the alleged claims made by King about his nanny, Jim clarified and said that it was not the truth.

“We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

Jim reportedly filed for divorce after the argument. The couple split in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2021.

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds is set to marry Kortnie O’Connor

MLB legend Edmonds is ready to tie the knot with his new love, Kortnie O’ Connor, in September. They announced their engagement in August 2021.

"We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays." - Jim Edmonds

Edmonds continues to publish adorable posts on social media featuring his fiancée.

"If it wasn’t for this girl, I don’t think I would be here right now. She showed up in my life just at the right time. I’m very grateful for my amazing friends, children and this amazing woman for making me a better person and father." - Jim Edmonds

In July, King appeared on an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. She explained how she got her ex-husband Edmonds’ wedding invitation through a social media direct message. She described the invite as "very cringe."

“I’m sorry, this is very cringe. I just have to read it. It says, 'Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James Bond.”'

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Edmonds was married twice during his playing career, first to LeAnn Horton and later to Allison Jayne Raski. In October 2014, he married a third time, to Meghan King. All of those marriages ended in divorce.

Jim Edmonds at bat during an MLB game

Jim Edmonds played center field with several MLB teams, including the San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs, from 1993 to 2010. Since retirement, he has also been a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest.

