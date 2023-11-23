JoAnna Gracia Swisher dishes secrets to quick and effective 10-minute glutes burner workout

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, wife of Nick Swisher, recently disclosed her fitness secret in an Instagram post. Despite her busy schedule on and off-screen, the Sweet Magnolias star has maintained her shape over the years.

In the video, which was shot in her gym, she shared a 10-minute abs and glutes workout routine, encouraging her followers to give it a try.

JoAnna has always been very rigid and disciplined in maintaining her physique. Her dedication to being fit and eating a nutritious diet has resulted in a healthy physique.

Nick Swisher's wife JoAnna's 10-minute glutes workout routine

In the video, she provides a detailed explanation of the entire routine. Additionally, she highlights the benefits of regularly following her personalized 10-minute abs and glutes workout.

The routine comprises four exercises, with three rounds of each and a 30-second on-and-off gap. Swisher's personalized glute workout routine incorporates a combination of exercises: donkey kicks, pulsing squats, glute bridges, and wall sits. She enhances the workout by using a resistance band to target different muscle groups.

In her recent Instagram reel, she wrote,

“Alright, ladies ... you loved the 10-minute abs so much that I thought I’d throw in another favorite quick burn routine of mine. This one is for the buns and I promise- you’re only going to want ten minutes of this one. All you need is a booty band for this one!"

This is not the first time JoAnna Garcia Swisher has shared her workout routine, as she is very active on social media, showcasing her fitness regime regularly. She even shares recipes for healthy and nutritious dishes on her page.

Take a look at Nick Swisher and JoAnna Garcia Swisher's relationship timeline

Former MLB star Nick Swisher and actress Joanna Garcia got married on December 11, 2010, in Palm Beach, Florida. The couple began dating about a year ago, in 2009.

Their first daughter was born on May 21, 2013, and they named her Emerson Jay Swisher. Their second child, Sailor Stevie Swisher, was born on June 28, 2016.

