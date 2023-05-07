Joc Pederson Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for All-Star outfielder

Joc Pederson will be looking to cash in this season. After a stunning 2022 season where he made his first All-Star game in seven seasons, the hot hitting OF has started the 2023 season well. In 20 games, the lefty has been averaging .254 with .828 OPS, and is well on course to replicate his successful 2022 season.

Joc Pederson's individual brilliance has not been enough to lift the San Francisco Giants out of the basement of the NL West with the team languishing with a subpar 14-17 record. After whiffing on Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge in free agency, owner Farhan Zaidi will want to keep Pederson a Giant but his expiring contract and reasonable $19.65 M salary will make him a prime target for teams in free agency.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



: FS1 Joc Pederson launches one to give the Giants the Lead: FS1 Joc Pederson launches one to give the Giants the Lead 🚀📺: FS1 https://t.co/iWyl3ATyFJ

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teams will also look to take a swing at him near the trade deadline, looking to bolster their hitting. Here are three teams who could benefit the most from his addition.

Los Angeles Dodgers could be looking to reunite with their former star

Los Angeles Dodgers could be looking forward to a reunion with their World Series winning hero (Image Credits: Getty Images)

After a decade of domination in the NL West, the Dodgers are facing stiff resistance from young upstart teams in the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres. Staying in California would be beneficial for Joc Pederson who is a veteran of the NL by now. A return to the post season would be fitting for a star at the peak of his powers.

New York Yankees need firepower and Joc Pederson could be the perfect weapon

New York Yankees have had a chastening 2023 season, derailed by injuries

After re-signing Aaron Judge in free agency, the New York Yankees were expecting to break their decade-and-half long World Series drought. Instead a slew of injuries and alarmingly inept batting has seen them plummet to the basement of the AL East. Joc Pederson could revive their startling loss in firepower.

Los Angeles Angels may soon need to replace Shohei Ohtani

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels

For the entirety of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's time in Anaheim, the Los Angeles Angels have disappointed. With fans reaching the end of their tether, Joc Pederson's acquistion could lead to a rejeuvination of the fan base and a revival in their fortunes.

Poll : 0 votes