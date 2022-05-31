“JOE DIMAGGIO HERE WE COME” - Fans pump the tires of Paul Goldschmidt after a 2-run bomb extends hit streak to 21 games

Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals are knocking on the door of the National League Central top spot. Although still four games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for that coveted seat, the Cards have won seven of their last 10 games.

"Holy Goldschmidt! 21-game hitting streak for Goldy!" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

A big part of that success has been first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who extended his hit streak to 21 games yesterday in style. Baseball fans everywhere are now taking to their social media accounts to trumpet Goldschmidt, who many believe is a top candidate for the this year's NL MVP.

Paul Goldschmidt takes San Diego Padres yard, extends hit streak to 21 games

Paul Goldschmidt is in his fourth season with the Cardinals. The former franchise player for the Arizona Diamondbacks has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting eight times, including two runner-up results.

"Easily the player of the month" - @ Ryan5baker

In 2013 he led the MLB in home runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage. So far this year, Goldschmidt is leading the league in hits with 63. He also has the highest SLG in baseball at a very impressive .551.

"No contest" - @ il pinguino

Over his last seven games, Goldschmidt has batted .407 with five home runs and 13 RBIs. He has been an integral part of why the Cardinals now look like they are poised to overtake the Brewers for the top spot in their division.

"Goldy when he’s 0-2 for the day and needs a hit." - @ Cody

Yesterday, Goldschmidt took the plate in the seventh. He had walked and grounded out twice. He needed to keep the hit streak alive.

"JOE DIMAGGIO HERE WE COME" - @ X - Austin

Facing San Diego Padres reliever Steven Wilson, Goldschmidt absolutely rocked a 2-2 pitch high and deep to right field, putting the Cardinals up by a score of 5-2 in the seventh inning. The Cardinals would hold on and down the Padres by a score of 6-3.

"MVP, MVP, MVP!!!!!!!!! Love it." - @ Chris Conlee

Fans took to Twitter to extoll Goldschmidt's white-hot streak and importance to his team. Many of the calls were for him to be the NL MVP this year.

"Paul Goldschmidt running away with the 2022 NL MVP [gif]" - @ Gavin

It appears that if Goldschmidt keeps up the work, that might well be possible. He currently has 11 home runs and 42 RBIs on the season. Maybe this will be the year that Paul Goldschmidt finally wins himself an MVP Award.

