Joely Rodriguez Stats: A look at the new Red Sox reliever's 2022 season

Journeyman pitcher Joely Rodriguez has signed with the Boston Red Sox, who hope that this acquisition will turn around the lackluster performance from their bullpen that their fans had to endure in 2022.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. The #RedSox today signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024. https://t.co/LdYgv3BAU2

"The #RedSox today signed LHP Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, with a club option for 2024." - @ Red Sox

Joely Rodriguez first signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a reliever out of the Dominican Republic in 2016. Over his first two seasons there, he made 38 relief appearances and amassed an ERA of 4.56 over 36.2 innings pitched.

He spent a few seasons bouncing around the MLB, appearing as a member of the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees, as well as the Chunichi Dragons in Japan. He amassed some decent numbers, but was never in one place long enough to make his impact felt.

In April 2022, Rodriguez was traded from the Yankees to the New York Mets in exchange for pitcher Miguel Castro. The Mets were fresh off of signing Max Scherzer to the biggest contract in MLB history and were looking to overhaul their entire pitching staff.

2022 was the best season of Rodriguez' career in the MLB. Not least because he played the most games of his career. On April 29th, Rodriguez appeared in one inning of the Mets' combined no-hitter of their divisional rival, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pitching a career-high 50.1 innings, Rodriguez finished the year with a record of 2-4 and a stubbornly high ERA of 4.47. Overall, the Mets’ bullpen struggled compared to their relatively skilled lineup. In 2022, they finished the year with a bullpen ERA of 3.55, 10th best in the MLB.

Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault Joely Rodriguez to the Sox. He’s got moves. Joely Rodriguez to the Sox. He’s got moves. https://t.co/Q8be4DGeJc

"Joely Rodriguez to the Sox. He’s got moves." - @ Steve Perrault

On November 23rd 2022, the Boston Red Sox signed Rodriguez to a 1-year deal that includes a club option for 2024. The team's bullpen struggled in 2022, finishing with a cumulative ERA of 4.59, which ranked them 26th out of 30 teams in the league.

Joely Rodriguez will have a chance to make an impact in Boston

When you look at Joely Rodriguez, it is easy to see a player with considerable skill who has never gotten a chance to get into a rhythm with a team. The Boston Red Sox are not expected to contend this season. Perhaps this is the chance he needs to break out and get some solid appearances on the mound in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes