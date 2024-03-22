Johnny Cueto Landing Spots: 3 potential destinations for two-time All-Star pitcher

Johnny Cueto is one of the most notable starting pitchers remaining on the free agent market. The 38-year-old has enjoyed a successful career in the major leagues, winning the 2015 World Series title with the Kansas City Royals and earning two All-Star selections in the process.

Although Johnny Cueto was one of the top pitchers in the MLB during his prime, he struggled last season. In 2023, Cueto appeared in only 52.1 innings with the Miami Marlins, posting a 1-4 record with a 6.02 ERA and 39 strikeouts.

Cueto's age and poor performances from last season are likely the reasons why he remains on the open market. That being said, Cueto was solid for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, posting an 8-10 record with a 3.35 ERA and 102 strikeouts. This makes him an intriguing value add for teams who may be looking to round out their rotation.

A look at 3 potential landing spots for veteran Johnny Cueto

#1 - The Miami Marlins

A reunion with the Miami Marlins could make sense for both parties. Although he struggled last season, he could be worth a look on a team-friendly deal.

The Marlins have been struggling with the health of their pitching rotation, including injuries to Eury Perez, Sandy Alcantara, and Edward Cabrera.

"Marlins should sign a pitcher to fill the holes with injuries. What’s Johnny Cueto up to??? @MiamiMarlins_UK" - @nick_3273

#2 - The Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to rebound after a devastating offseason that saw the club lose arguably the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani. Obviously, Cueto is not on the level of Shohei Ohtani, bolstering their roster wherever they can is not the worst idea.

The Angels were one of the teams linked to Blake Snell, which suggests that the team is still looking to add to their pitching depth, something that Johnny Cueto could provide at a much cheaper cost than Snell.

#3 - The Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are another team that has struggled with the health of their starting rotation. Currently, the Astros have a number of star pitchers with questions surrounding their availability, including Justin Verlander, Lance McCullers Jr., and most recently Jose Urquidy.

"Welcome to the Astros Johnny Cueto" - @Hrychlik

Cueto could be seen as an adequate replacement in the Houston Astros rotation until their players begin to return from injury. The likelihood that Cueto will sign for a cheaper, short-term deal makes his potential signing even more intriguing.

