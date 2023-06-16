Johnny Damon sent warm wishes to Donald Trump on his birthday. Damon, a former Yankees player, took to Instagram to share a picture of Trump. Damon and Trump have been friends for 17 years and have cherished their friendship for a long time. However, after learning Damon is a Trump supporter, fans slammed him for his close association with the former U.S. president.

Johnny Damon uploaded a photograph of Trump and himself on Instagram with a caption highlighting their friendship. Fans' reaction took everyone by surprise.

Johnny Damon wrote:

"Happy Birthday to my friend of 17 plus years 🥳🇺🇸"

A fan wrote:

"Just when I thought moving to the Yankees was your career low point…."

Another fan wrote,

"17 years of friendship, you know first hand all the lies the media spews on this man."

Another fan was quite expressive about his views.

He wrote, "Now I unfollow you."

Some fans were happy to see Donald Trump and Johnny Damon together and wished for Trump's return.

A fan wrote, "The man! Hopefully back in the office soon to restore some sanity!!"

Another fan wrote, "Two legends"

A fan was happy about the friendship between Johnny and Donald Trump.

He commented, "Im an even bigger Johnny Damon fan now!"

A fan wished Donald Trump.

He wrote, "Happy Birthday President @realdonaldtrump aka 45 and soon to be 47!"

A fan wrote, "True respect for a Man that Stands up for a Friend when it's unpopular or when most are abandoning them. Cheers"

No Hall of Fame for Johnny Damon yet

Johnny Damon, a former outfielder for the Royals, failed not to obtain 5% of the vote and was therefore disqualified from the Hall of Fame ballot in his first year of eligibility. 1.9 percent of the vote went to Damon.

The Royals selected Damon in the first round in the 1992 draft and he played his first six Major League seasons with Kansas City, where he hit .292 with a .789 OPS and 156 stolen bases.

With the Royals in 1995, Damon made his Major League Baseball debut. In 2000, when he played for Kansas City, he had his most outstanding season, slashing .327/.382/.495. In addition, he scored 136 runs, which led the American League, and stole 46 bases.

Damon was a 2004 Red Sox squad member that ended an 86-year World Series championship drought. His two-homer, six-RBI outburst in Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series might be what most people remember him for. The Red Sox defeated the Cardinals to win the World Series.

