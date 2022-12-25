The New York Mets have pulled out all the stops to convince Carlos Correa to come to the Big Apple. After a deal with the San Francisco Giants broke down, the Mets swooped in to promptly agree a deal with the highly-touted shortstop.

The Mets have been big spenders this offseason and have made a statement with their astronomical contracts. Along with Correa, the Mets have picked up several big-name free agents, including Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana. Overall, the club has spent over $800 million in total offseason contracts.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Mets sent a private plane to transport Carlos Correa to NYC from Houston for the physical. First class organization (or even better in this case) Mets sent a private plane to transport Carlos Correa to NYC from Houston for the physical. First class organization (or even better in this case)

"Mets sent a private plane to transport Carlos Correa to NYC from Houston for the physical. First class organization (or even better in this case)" - Jon Heyman

Carlos Correa's contract did not come cheap. The 28-year-old infielder played just one year with the Minnesota Twins before deciding to opt-out of his three-year, $105.3 million contract. Steve Cohen and the Mets eventually agreed to a 12-year, $315 million deal.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently Tweeted that the Mets sent a private plane to bring Correa from Houston to New York. The decision to invest additional funds in Correa shows the Mets are serious about bringing the shortstop to Queens.

Carlos Correa is a two-time All-Star and won a WS with the Houston Astros in 2017

Carlos Correa gestures to the crowd in his first visit back to Minute Maid Park to face the Houston Astros

Correa was regarded as one of the premier free agents that was available this offseason. He is a two-time All-Star who won the World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017. Correa is also a Platinum Glove Award winner and was selected as the 2015 Rookie of the Year.

"BREAKING: Carlos Correa is now joining the Mets on a 12-year, $315M deal, per @JonHeyman" B/R Walk-Off

Over an impressive eight-year career, the Puerto Rican has proved himself as one of the league's most consistent performers. During that period, he has a .279/.357/.479 career slash line. In 888 total MLB games, he has amassed 155 home runs and 553 RBIs.

After failing to progress out of the first round of the playoffs, Steve Cohen and the Mets have invested heavily in the offseason. Their commitment to Correa shows that they are serious. Anything short of a World Series appearance would be disappointing for a loaded Mets roster.

Poll : 0 votes