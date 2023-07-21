Jonathan Aranda Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Rays talented prospect

The Tampa Bay Rays may move on from one of their minor league prospects, Jonathan Aranda, as the team continues its pursuit of their first World Series title. The talented infielder has more than proven himself worthy of a shot to prove himself regularly at the MLB level, however, he has been limited to only 36 games in his career.

This has nothing to do with Jonathan Aranda's performances, but simply a log-jam of talented veterans blocking his path to an everyday role. In 73 games this season at Triple-A, Aranda has been incredible, posting a .343 batting average with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs.

This level of production should draw plenty of interest across the MLB if he is made available in trades. Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for Jonathan Aranda if the Tampa Bay Rays get aggressive at the MLB Trade Deadline.

#1 - The Chicago White Sox could be a destination for Jonathan Aranda

The number one team that fans and experts are monitoring as the trade deadline approaches is the Chicago White Sox. While this may seem like a tired idea, it's only a matter of time before the club sells off several of its veterans. This is where the Tampa Bay Rays could enter the picture.

It's widely believed that the club will look to improve their starting pitching this summer, with veterans such as Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito often mentioned in rumors. While those two may be uninspiring, could Jonathan Aranda be a part of a larger package to land Dylan Cease?

#2 - The Colorado Rockies could be a dark horse candidate to land Aranda

The Rays will not only be looking to improve their starting pitching, but, it's believed that the club will also be looking to upgrade the catcher position. This could lead the club to discuss a potential trade with the Colorado Rockies regarding Elias Diaz.

The 32-year-old Elias Diaz has enjoyed the best season of his career so far, earning his first All-Star selection in the process. Not only will his productivity at the plate be intriguing, but his affordable contract ($5.5 million for 2023, $6 million for 2024) would fit in the club's notoriously thrifty culture.

#3 - The Los Angeles Angels could move Shohei Ohtani to Florida

Now this may seem like wishful thinking, but experts such as Buster Olney have named the Tampa Bay Rays as dark horse landing spots for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Given the Rays' history surrounding massive contracts, it would most likely be a rental situation, however, it could be enough to help lead the Rays to a World Series title.

"What are you giving up to get Shohei Ohtani on the Rays?" - @OCPDesigns

The Tampa Bay Rays would be unwilling to tear down their current roster to land the Los Angeles Angels superstar as a rental. However, a package involving prospects such as Jonathan Aranda could be enough to convince both teams to make the blockbuster move.

