Elias Diaz Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for unheralded All-Star Game MVP

Elias Diaz burst onto the scene at the MLB All-Star Game, winning MVP thanks to his game-winning home run that snapped a 10-game losing streak for the National League. He's been good all year, though. The Colorado Rockies have not, which is why he hasn't been as praised as he should be.

Elias Diaz has accumulated 0.5 fWAR and hit .277 with a .763 OPS. Even though he plays in Colorado, he's been good enough to warrant attention from catcher-needy teams.

Teams that should look at Rockies star Elias Diaz

3) Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bau Rays have precious few holes on their roster as they've been easily the best American League team this year. Elias Diaz could fill one of them, though. Their catching is 21st on Fangraphs' depth rankings this year, so that's something they may want to address.

2) Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds rank 26th in Fangraphs' depth chart for catchers. While they're starting to emerge as the only real contender in the NL Central, they need to grab a catcher to fill thay hole and cement themselves as the team to beat.

1) Houston Astros

Could the Houston Astros go after Elias Diaz?

The Houston Astros rank dead last in Fangraphs' catcher depth. The combination of Martin Maldonado and Yainer Diaz hasn't exactly inspired the fanbase. The Rockies star is more of an offensive player, so he would need to play in conjunction with defensive wizard Maldonado, but the Astros should jump on this trade.

