Create

Which Cincinnati Reds players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 03

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 03, 2023 14:42 GMT
Which Cincinnati Reds players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals?
Which Cincinnati Reds players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals?

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few tough questions, including who has played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals. These two storied franchises have been around for a long time, so there's inevitable crossover between them.

youtube-cover

Fortunately, there are a lot of options, though there aren't all that many that jump out at fans right away. Here's who qualifies for this sector of the grid with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Immaculate Grid: Players on both the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals

Here are some players who played for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals:

  • Vada Pinson
  • Curt Flood
  • Ivey Wingo
  • Eric Davis
  • Charlie Comiskey
  • Ted Abernathy
  • Doug Bair
  • Bill Baker
  • Manny Aybar
  • Pedro Borbon
  • Leo Durocher
  • Hobie Landrith

Fortunately, there are a lot of different answers to this section of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Some more modern answers to this prompt include:

  • Matt Belisle
  • Matt Bowman
  • Russell Branyan
  • Jonathan Broxton
  • Miguel Cairo
  • Tony Cruz
  • Zach Duke
  • Jim Edmonds
  • Ryan Franklin
  • Josh Hancock
  • Kyle Lohse
  • Ryan Ludwick
  • Tommy Pham
  • Skip Shumaker

Taylor Motter played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. That's the most recent example of a player who fits this criteria. Austin Romine played for both teams during the 2022 season.

Austin Romine played for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals
Austin Romine played for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals

Scott Rolen may be the most famous example of this player. He played for the Cardinals from 2002 to 2007 and the Reds from 2009 to 2012.

youtube-cover

If you're looking for all possible answers, head to Baseball Reference and you can search players that crossed over between two or more teams.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Is Lonzo Ball's NBA career really done and dusted?

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...