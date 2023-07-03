Which Cincinnati Reds players have also played for St. Louis Cardinals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 03

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few tough questions, including who has played for both the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals. These two storied franchises have been around for a long time, so there's inevitable crossover between them.
Fortunately, there are a lot of options, though there aren't all that many that jump out at fans right away. Here's who qualifies for this sector of the grid with the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB Immaculate Grid: Players on both the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals
Here are some players who played for the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals:
- Vada Pinson
- Curt Flood
- Ivey Wingo
- Eric Davis
- Charlie Comiskey
- Ted Abernathy
- Doug Bair
- Bill Baker
- Manny Aybar
- Pedro Borbon
- Leo Durocher
- Hobie Landrith
Fortunately, there are a lot of different answers to this section of the MLB Immaculate Grid. Some more modern answers to this prompt include:
- Matt Belisle
- Matt Bowman
- Russell Branyan
- Jonathan Broxton
- Miguel Cairo
- Tony Cruz
- Zach Duke
- Jim Edmonds
- Ryan Franklin
- Josh Hancock
- Kyle Lohse
- Ryan Ludwick
- Tommy Pham
- Skip Shumaker
Taylor Motter played for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022 and the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023. That's the most recent example of a player who fits this criteria. Austin Romine played for both teams during the 2022 season.
Scott Rolen may be the most famous example of this player. He played for the Cardinals from 2002 to 2007 and the Reds from 2009 to 2012.
If you're looking for all possible answers, head to Baseball Reference and you can search players that crossed over between two or more teams.
