Which Cincinnati Reds players have had 200+ hits in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 03

The Cincinnati Reds have a lot of players who have hit 200 singles, doubles, triples or home runs in one season. That's generally agreed upon as the elite mark in baseball. 200 hits in a season is like 100 RBIs or a .300 batting average - getting to that level makes one a pretty good offensive player.

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid tasks players with finding one of the Cincinnati Reds who has done this. Fortunately, there are a lot of answers to this particular question.

Cincinnati Reds with 200-hit seasons for MLB Immaculate Grid

Here's the full list of all Cincinnati Reds players who have collected 200 or more hits in one season:

Pete Rose • 1973 230

Cy Seymour • 1905 219

Pete Rose • 1969 218

Pete Rose • 1976 215

Pete Rose • 1968 210

Pete Rose • 1975 210

Frank McCormick • 1938 209

Frank McCormick • 1939 209

Pete Rose • 1965 209

Vada Pinson • 1961 208

Frank Robinson • 1962 208

Jake Daubert • 1922 205

Vada Pinson • 1959 205

Pete Rose • 1966 205

Pete Rose • 1970 205

Vada Pinson • 1963 204

Vada Pinson • 1965 204

Pete Rose • 1977 204

Cincinnati Reds players with 200-hit seasons: Pete Rose

Naturally, MLB's hit king is in this list quite frequently. Pete Rose has the most hits all time, so it makes sense that he has nine seasons of 200 or more base hits. Vada Pinson and Frank McCormick also make routine appearances on this list.

