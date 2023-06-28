Hunter Greene Injury: Latest health update and recovery period for Cincinnati Reds star

Hunter Greene has been on the Injured List since the middle of June and it doesn't appear that he's coming back any time soon. The 23-year-old right handed pitcher has been dealing with a hip issue as the Cincinnati Reds try to replace his production.

Unfortunately, that may have to continue for a while. The former top prospect is not expected to rejoin the team before August. The latest report says that the team isn't counting on his presence before then. That indicates that it's possible, but very unlikely that Hunter Greene pitches for a while.

Cincinnati Reds will be without Hunter Greene for a while

Hunter Greene, a former second overall selection for the Cincinnati Reds, is not going to be back until at least August, and he may need a rehab stint before he can actually contribute to the major league club.

Hunter Greene is out for a while

That's very unfortunate news for the Reds, who have suddenly become a contender in the National League thanks to the emergence and arrival of Elly De La Cruz.

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports



108.2 IP

39 BB

151 K's (12.51 per 9)

80% of his batters have been LOB

2.98 ERA

2.96 FIP



Hunter Greene signed a 6 year extension for $53M.

He is 23 years old, and still 'learning'.



Any other questions, haters?

Him. #Reds Hunter Greene's last 20 games started:108.2 IP39 BB151 K's (12.51 per 9)80% of his batters have been LOB2.98 ERA2.96 FIPHunter Greene signed a 6 year extension for $53M.He is 23 years old, and still 'learning'.Any other questions, haters?Him. #Reds Hunter Greene's last 20 games started: 108.2 IP39 BB151 K's (12.51 per 9) 80% of his batters have been LOB 2.98 ERA 2.96 FIP Hunter Greene signed a 6 year extension for $53M. He is 23 years old, and still 'learning'.Any other questions, haters? Him. https://t.co/EqxZQKiUcq

The Reds rattled off 12 straight wins as they rose to the top of the NL Central. They'll have to stay there without the help of Greene or Nick Lodolo, both of whom are expected to be on the Injured List for a while.

