Elly de la Cruz has been in the majors for about a week and he is already making an impact on the team. They've surged in the standings thanks in part to his electric play. He's also developing quite a fan base. Everyone loves the prospect that can hit 470-foot home runs and leg out triples in 10 seconds.

That evidently includes NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl champion is neither from nor plays for Cincinnati, but he's a big fan of de la Cruz. He even asked for an autographed bat and ball. The rookie obliged.

Enquirer Sports @ENQSports Patrick Mahomes asked Elly De La Cruz for autographed bat and ball, per Bally Sports' Day cincinnati.com/story/sports/m… Patrick Mahomes asked Elly De La Cruz for autographed bat and ball, per Bally Sports' Day cincinnati.com/story/sports/m…

Bally Sports Ohio reporter Jim Day said that the Reds rookie needed a little prompting, but eventually gave in and signed it with his self-proclaimed moniker:

"From some prodding from a few teammates, (De La Cruz) actually signed the inscription, 'Fastest man in the world,' with his signature. So Mahomes got both of those items."

de la Cruz certainly has a case for one of the fastest people out there. His ability to run the bases is awe-inspiring, even for other sports superstars. Mahomes, being a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a de facto fan of the Kansas City Royals, but even he is mesmerized by the Reds' phenom.

The NFL MVP knows a thing or two about baseball as well. He grew up playing the sport and could have gone that route. His father was an MLB player and believes that his time around the league helped him be the player he is now:

“Being in a clubhouse and seeing how guys like A-Rod and Jeter went about their business, how hard they worked before the games and after the games, even if they had great games the night before, let him know how hard you have to work to get there and to be one of the best. And then to stay there, you have to work even harder."

He opted to go the NFL route and that was probably the best decision, but his background means he knows the sport of baseball and he loves Elly de la Cruz.

