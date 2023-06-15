MLB DFS Fantasy Picks: Best Offers, Starting Pitchers to watch out for, and more I June 15 2023

MLB DFS Fantasy picks are a good way to potentially make a little bit of money and to engage with the sport in a new way. However, to do so successfully, it's good to know pitching matchups and to always know what games are in doubt.

Fortunately, MLB DFS Fantasy picks can safely be made in any game today. The full schedule has no rain in the forecast as of now, so all games should be a go tonight.

The best MLB DFS offers come from Sleeper and Underdog. At Sleeper, they'll match your first bet up to $100. Underdog will double your first deposit up to $100. Please gamble responsibly.

MLB DFS Fantasy picks to make today

Marcus Stroman gets to continue his magical season for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates today. He's sporting a 2.42 ERA and the Pirates likely won't change that very much. He's a safe MLB DFS Fantasy pick.

The potential AL Cy Young in Nathan Eovaldi is on the bump for the Texas Rangers. While the Los Angeles Angels boast a red hot Shohei Ohtani, Eovaldi should pitch well once again.

Cristian Javier is 7-1 with a 3.13 ERA this season for the Houston Astros. Those numbers will probably get even better against the lowly Washington Nationals.

Sonny Gray's Cy Young campaign for the Minnesota Twins continues today against the Detroit Tigers. Look for Gray to dominate as usual. Of all the MLB DFS Fantasy picks to make, this is a really good one.

