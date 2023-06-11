Marcus Stroman is in the middle of a career year for the Chicago Cubs. His 1.7 fWAR thus far is on pace to be easily the best of his career and the 2.42 ERA he sports is also a career best. The Cubs aren't a good team, but Stroman can hardly be blamed for that.

However, prior to the season, the Cubs opted not to extend Stroman. They weren't interested in exploring that at the time, the pitcher himself claimed.

Marcus Stroman @STR0 @ChiefCub My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization! @ChiefCub My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization!

Stroman said online:

This seems to indicate that the team made a mistake not signing him and that it could cost them in the end, when Stroman hits free agency. MLB fans believe the Cubs made a glaring oversight. Others believe it doesn't matter since the team is going to trade him as soon as possible anyway.

Marcus Stroman is having an excellent year statistically, but he may be due for a regression. His 2.42 ERA is excellent, but his 3.73 xERA is not as good. That's still a good metric, but it's far from what his traditional ERA would suggest.

Given that he's outperforming his peripherals, is a free agent at year's end and the Cubs aren't really contending, there's a very strong chance he's traded elsewhere by the deadline.

Which teams might trade for Chicago Cubs star Marcus Stroman?

With Marcus Stroman doing so well, some contender is going to pay up for him. When the deadline approaches and the contenders have separated themselves from the pack, they'll start making moves.

Where will Marcus Stroman go next?

The Baltimore Orioles, surprisingly, are one of MLB's best teams with a subpar rotation. Their pitching is 26th in fWAR, so they could use Stroman.

The Arizona Diamondbacks shockingly lead the NL West by 2.5 games with the 20th-ranked rotation. Adding Stroman could be a game changer.

The Toronto Blue Jays may want to look at Stroman as a potential replacement for Alek Manoah as their 18th-ranked rotation has them in fourth place currently.

