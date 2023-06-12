The Trade Deadline is almost two full months away, but Houston Astros GM Dana Brown is already weighing all the options. As the Astros fell to the Cleveland Guardians without scoring a run on Sunday, the offense came under scrutiny once more.

With Jose Abreu having one of the worst hitting seasons in all of baseball and Yordan Alvarez on the shelf for a while, the Astros are in need of help. That might come in the form of a trade, which they are evidently looking into now, as Brown said via MLB Trade Rumors:

"We’re having meetings about trade, and if we can add a bat, that would be outstanding. We’re not opposed to adding another arm if it makes sense and if the deal is right, but I really feel like the pitching has carried us for the most part this season. If we can add a bat, that would be exciting."

Brown continued, saying they're looking at all their options:

"A left-handed bat would be exciting, but any bat that can hit both sides, that’s actually good too. In terms of position, if you can get a guy that can play multiple positions, that would be great. You could give some guys some time in the outfield, give the first baseman a day, give the DH a day. Having a guy that’s versatile — that would be ideal.”

The Astros trail the Texas Rangers by five games- even after Texas lost two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Houston Astros offense has been bad

The Houston Astros have had a rough go on offense. Lately, they can't seem to get anything going and without Yordan Alvarez, the offense is left without many major hitters who are playing well right now.

The Houston Astros are struggling

Jose Altuve has a 122 wRC+ and Kyle Tucker is at 114. Everyone else is hovering around league average of 100, except for Jose Abreu. He is sporting a well below average 57 wRC+.

It could be some time until Alvarez is back, so the team may be forced to begin the trade season much earlier than anticipated.

