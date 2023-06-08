There is no love lost between the New York Yankees and their fans and the Houston Astros, particularly Jose Altuve. Whether or not he did or did not receive signs through an illegal method like his teammates, he is the face of the team and Yankees fans hate him. They also hate him for edging out Aaron Judge in the 2017 MVP race, an award many believe is tainted.

A certain fantasy football league knows about all of this history and decided to come up with an absolutely diabolical punishment: loser of the league has to show up to a game with a Jose Altuve jersey on.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks He finished last in fantasy football so his punishment was to go to a Yankees game in a full José Altuve uniform He finished last in fantasy football so his punishment was to go to a Yankees game in a full José Altuve uniform 😭 https://t.co/LeqBrGv2jh

Some losers have to take tests, sit in a restaurant for 24 hours, get ugly tattoos and other punishments. This may have been the worst, though, as this poor fan was subjected to chants by Yankees fans:

"F**k Altuve, f**k the Astros!"

It's safe to say that this fan will certainly give his all in next year's fantasy football season as he likely doesn't want to endure the abuse he received at the game anymore.

Why do Yankees fans hate Jose Altuve?

The New York Yankees, and their fans, have a detailed history with the Houston Astros and Jose Altuve. Since 2017, the Astros, and their second baseman, have been a thorn in New York's side.

Yankees fans hate Altuve

They ousted the Yanks in the ALCS that year and Altuve beat Judge for MVP, which may or may not have been an oversight if one asks the Yankee fan base. They ousted them again in 2019 and 2022.

With the cheating scandal, many fans feel those were illegitimate wins and awards, which is why they hate the Astros. Altuve, being the leader of the team, gets the bulk of that abuse.

He also was the center of the buzzer controversy surrounding his walk-off home run in 2019 to send New York home, which only made him even more of a villain in their eyes.

