MLB games affected by Canada wildfires: White Sox vs Yankees double header start time and other details

Thanks to the Canada wildfires, MLB had to postpone several games last night. The skies were thick with smog and the air quality was pretty dangerous. In both New York and Philadelphia, the games were deemed unplayable. That leads to a doubleheader today for the White Sox vs Yankees and a rescheduling for Phillies vs Tigers.

Joon Lee @joonlee What Yankee Stadium normally looks like vs. what it look like today What Yankee Stadium normally looks like vs. what it look like today https://t.co/uutCu4Znqh

The White Sox vs Yankees doubleheader (assuming the Canada wildfires don't make it impossible to play again) will begin at 4:05. The second game is tentatively scheduled for 7:35, though it is subject to change based on the end of the first game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phillies vs Tigers was moved to 6:05 pm EST today. This was originally an off-day, so the teams will resume their series in the absence.

MLB games postponed by Canada wildfires moved around

The MLB was monitoring the situation last night after both sets of teams played under hazy conditions from Canada wildfires on Tuesday. Ultimately, the league determined that it wasn't safe on Wednesday.

Canada wildfires caused problems for MLB

They said in a statement via ESPN:

"These postponements were determined following conversations throughout the day with medical and weather experts and all of the impacted clubs regarding clearly hazardous air quality conditions in both cities."

Aaron Boone, Yankees manager, added that the sky shocked him:

"It was business as usual for me coming in. I got in around 12, 12:30, and didn't really think too much of it. I actually walked outside about 2 o'clock and was like -- like everyone else -- like, whoa."

Hopefully, today's conditions will be far better and allow teams to play without issue.

Poll : 0 votes