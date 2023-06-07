Will Yankees vs White Sox be postponed? Apocalyptic scenes descend in New York in aftermath of Canadian Wildfires

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played last night's game under a major fog. The game didn't have a delay despite hazy conditions due to intense wildfires in Canada. Their AAA affiliate, the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders, cancelled their game. The White Sox won 3-2.

Tonight, the conditions are just as bad. Right now, MLB is monitoring the situation, but they have not made a decision on a cancellation yet. If they do, they may be forced to explore alternative options for the series finale, too.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia The scene at Yankee Stadium is completely orange due to the Canadian wildfires The scene at Yankee Stadium is completely orange due to the Canadian wildfires https://t.co/MkZtnbn2YO

If Yankee Stadium cannot be played in today, it's unlikely to get much better tomorrow. That makes a doubleheader difficult, so MLB is in a very tight spot here.

Status of Yankees vs White Sox postponement

The Enviromental Protection Agency says that an air quality of 0-50 is considered good. Anything above that is considered dangerous, especially anything in the 100-150 range. Last night's Yankees vs White Sox game reached the 100 levels.

The Yankees vs White Sox had hazy conditions

The New York Department of Health even said via NY Daily News:

“When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects."

MLB is taking all of that into account. However, with still about five hours until the first pitch tonight, there's time for things to change. It remains unlikely that it will change much, but if they played last night, the Yankees and White Sox may be able to do so tonight.

