Following another key series victory, the New York Yankees jumped to 32-23 and remain three games back of the Baltimore Orioles and seven behind the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. After a tough stretch to open the year, the Bronx Bombers appear to have turned it around.

However, it bears mentioning that the team isn't at full strength. They are still missing three lineup starters and two starting pitchers. Their bullpen is ravaged by injuries right now as well.

One MLB insider brought this to mind as the Yankees come off a major series win. Jon Heyman said via the New York Post:

"The Yankees still don’t totally have their act together, or their roster, and the pregame interview routine sounds like it was lifted from emergency room paperwork. For the record, Jose Trevino, Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson — one-third of their regular lineup — all sound somewhat to very close. That’s what they hope, anyway."

This version of the Yankees is good. It's the version that took three of four in Toronto and split on the road with the Rays. As Heyman pointed out, it's not the best version of themselves.

Yankees can be better, not just healthier

Heyman made an interesting note that the team doesn't currently have their act together. Even as well as they're playing, not everyone is operating at a high capacity.

His defense is stellar, but the offensive production for Anthony Volpe is abysmal. Even after a solid day at the plate yesterday, his season wRC+ is just 76. Current starting catcher Kyle Higashioka (who had three run-scoring hits yesterday) is just 75.

DJ LeMahieu's mark of 105 is above average, but it's well below what he's capable of. On the defensive side of things, they can be better, too. Harrison Bader and Higashioka combined to make two abhorrent errors in a little league home run yesterday.

Aaron Judge has recorded a surprisingly poor -4 DRS this season. The errors have been abundant. Even the pitching has stalled. Gerrit Cole's early-season Cy Young campaign has taken a major hit as the home run has come back to haunt him.

The Yankees can do a lot better

Nestor Cortes Jr. continues to struggle in any inning past the fifth practically and has an ERA over 5.00. The bullpen has a few struggling players, too. If they can shore up the issues and get reinforcements, this squad could be very dangerous.

