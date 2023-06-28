Create

Who is Elly De La Cruz's twin brother Pedro De La Cruz? A glimpse into the childhood of Reds sensation and his sibling

Elly De La Cruz has taken the baseball world by storm. The player that runs like Billy Hamilton, hits like Aaron Judge and throws 100 mph from the shortstop position has transformed the Cincinnati Reds into genuine playoff contenders and is a candidate to be the next face of baseball. What fans might not know is that he has a twin.

Bryan De La Cruz is another baseball player, but he's not related to Elly De La Cruz. Elly's twin is named Pedro, and the two shared a passion for baseball in their childhood.

It may seem impossible, but Pedro, who stands 5'8", was once bigger and stronger than his twin who now stands at an imposing 6'5". When they were younger, they played baseball all the time.

All about Elly De La Cruz and his twin Pedro

When they were growing up, Elly De La Cruz fell in love with baseball alongside his brother Pedro. The twins spent a lot of time at the local fields, but Elly had a passion that Pedro couldn't match.

Once Pedro stopped growing, he stopped wanting to play as much, but Elly's passion never waned. He continued to grow, far surpassing his twin's height. He grew so much that the Cincinnati Reds signed him at just 16 years old.

Fortunately for them, he continued growing five more inches after that, further towering over Pedro. He blossomed into a top prospect and might be one of the best players in the league very soon.

