The Houston Astros have not had the first half they envisioned. They're only two games back of first place, but the preseason favorites to win it all weren't expecting to trail at all. A .549 win percentage is fine, but it's not to the level of excellence they've shown in recent years.

A team that was fully expected to be as good or better than they were last year has struggled mightily at times, especially when key players were unavailable. Despite that, former New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter says they're the team to beat.

Jeter said:

"People are going to talk about pitching, people are going to talk about hitting, people are going to talk about defense. I still think the Houston Astros are the best team built for the postseason in the American League. They have experience and you can't say enough about having experience, being there before. Once they get to the postseason, which everyone expects them to, that's when they're actually relaxed."

Despite a relatively lackluster first half, they're in position to get a playoff spot and they're just two back of the suddenly slumping Texas Rangers. They will likely make the postseason and, as the Philadelphia Phillies showed the world last year, all it takes is to get in.

Once the Astros, whose stars all have ample postseason and World Series experience, get to the postseason, all bets are off.

Houston Astros World Series odds have taken a hit

The Houston Astros opened the offseason, after losing Justin Verlander and signing Jose Abreu, as favorites to win it all again at +600. Now, their odds have dropped.

The Houston Astros have postseason experience

They're no longer the favorite, as that would be the Atlanta Braves at +360. They're not the favorite in the AL, either. The Tampa Bay Rays are +450.

They're only tied for the favorite within the division at +1000, the same odds as the Rangers. Can they defy the current odds and win it all? Derek Jeter believes they can.

