Who is replacing Framber Valdez in MLB All-Star Game? Houston Astros ace sits out Midsummer Classic after injury

Framber Valdez was selected to be a pitcher at the MLB All-Star Game for the Houston Astros. After leading the entire league, both National League and American League in ERA during the first half, he was an easy choice. Unfortunately, he won't be participating anymore.

Thanks to a minor injury, the ace is going to skip out on the Midsummer Classic. In his place, top reliever Jordan Romano of the Toronto Blue Jays, who sports a 2.95 ERA in 2023, has been named to the team.

Framber Valdez out of All-Star Game

Framber Valdez tossed a quality start before the end of the first half, but it didn't come without a cost. The Astros star has been dealing with an ankle injury in the past and it's evidently enough to force him out of the game.

Framber Valdez is out of the All-Star Game

Before withdrawing due to injury, Valdez admitted that if he wasn't the starter, he might not play at all via MLB.com:

“I worked really hard to be able to start the All-Star Game. I led the league in ERA ... and it would mean a lot to me. I really want to pitch first inning. If I don’t get the opportunity to do that, I probably wouldn’t pitch in this year’s All-Star Game.”

Astros manager Dusty Baker, who might have sided with his acee, hasn't selected his starter for the All-Star American League side. Now, he doesn't have the option to choose his homegrown pitcher.

