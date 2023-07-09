Why is MLB Draft in July? Event schedule and placement in All-Star week, explained

The MLB Draft is set to take place over the next couple of days. At the same time, All-Star Weekend and the All-Star break will take place as well. Tonight, the final MLB games of the first half will finish and at 7 pm EST, the draft will take place (at least the first two rounds).

This timing is interesting, but it's not coincidental. The MLB Draft is scheduled for this time for a reason. Unlike other drafts, the selection does not take place during the off-season. There are a few reasons for that.

First, MLB likes to have the two events happen at the same time. Baseball has waned in popularity, so having the two biggest regular season events side by side will draw eyes.

Reasons the MLB Draft and All-Star Game coincide

The MLB Draft doesn't occur outside the season. In other sports, it does because top picks will come in and play pretty soon, so they need an offseason to prepare. In the MLB, that's not very prevalent. For example, last year's top pick, Jackson Holliday, is only in high A right now.

The picks do not translate to immediate MLB playing time. Holliday isn't expected to arrive in the big leagues until 2024 at the very least. Marcelo Mayer, from the same draft class, isn't expected until then either.

The All-Star Game is a big event, and the draft is often forgotten about. Putting them together means fans will be acutely aware of both and during the break, the draft content is what fans will turn to.

