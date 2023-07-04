MLB All-Star Game TV Schedule: Where to watch, starting lineups, time, and more 

The MLB All-Star Game is coming up soon as players will take the field for their respective leagues and showcase the talents that got them into the game.

After the fan vote and the reserve selections, the players are mostly set, with potential injury replacements coming eventually.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game is set to take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 8:00 PM EST. The game will be on FOX as it has been for the last several years. The game will be played in Seattle at the T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners.

Prior to the game on Tuesday, the weekend will see MLB All-Star Game events such as the Home Run Derby.

Lineups and more for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Here are the starters for the National League. While the order has not yet been set, but it could look like this:

Ronald Acuna Jr, RF Mookie Betts, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Nolan Arenado, 3B JD Martinez, DH Sean Murphy, C Corbin Carroll, LF Luis Arraez, 2B Orlando Arcia, SS

JD Martinez made the MLB All-Star Game

In the American League, these players were named starters. Again, the order could be this:

Marcus Semien, 2B Aaron Judge, OF Shohei Ohtani, DH Mike Trout, OF Randy Arozarena, OF Yandy Diaz, 1B Jonah Heim, C Josh Jung, 3B Corey Seager, SS

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge will more than likely need an injury replacement, which will likely be Yordan Alvarez. Starting pitchers haven't been announced, but likely candidates include Clayton Kershaw for the NL and Shohei Ohtani for the AL.

Poll : 0 votes