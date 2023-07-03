Is Shohei Ohtani playing in the Home Run Derby? Participants, format and bracket

Is Shohei Ohtani playing in the Home Run Derby? MLB's current home run leader is running away from the competition and might be participating in the dinger contest at the All-Star Game. Several sluggers have already confirmed their participation, but is the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star among them?

Currently, no. Shohei Ohtani has not confirmed his participation in the Home Run Derby. He hasn't stated that he won't participate, though. According to ESPN, he said:

"I don't know when my next [pitching] start is, and it really kind of depends on that. I haven't thought that far ahead yet."

He lost in the 2021 Home Run Derby to Juan Soto and did not participate in last year's iteration. He would become one of the favorites if he did join the field.

Pending Shohei Ohtani, who is in the Home Run Derby?

They may or may not end up facing the presumptive AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, but these sluggers have already confirmed their appearance in the derby:

Julio Rodriguez

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Mookie Betts

Randy Arozarena

Pete Alonso

Adley Rutschman

Typically, there are eight contestants in the Home Run Derby, which leaves room for two more- potentially including Ohtani. As for who that other player might be, there's no indication currently.

They will all square off in head to head matchups, with the winners moving on to face the other winners and so on. It's a typical bracket but it has not yet been revealed since all contestants aren't clear.

