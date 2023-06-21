Victor Wembanyama is poised to take the NBA by storm, much like what Shohei Ohtani has done to the MLB. David Aldridge believes Wembanyama's best comparison in the sports world doesn't even come from the world of basketball.

When looking at draft prospects, analysts often compare them to current or past players, saying they could turn out to be similar players. For Wembanyama, Aldridge doesn't believe there is a comparison on the court.

He said via the Athletic:

"If you think about it, the comparable player for Victor Wembanyama isn’t Ralph Sampson or Kevin Garnett, or Kevin Durant or LeBron James. It’s Shohei Ohtani."

He continued heaping praise on the potential number one overall pick:

"That is what the Season of Wembanyama has felt like, as the Metropolitans 92 phenom has created highlights that are … incomparable. As in, we’ve never seen a human being that stands 7-foot-4 do the things that he does on a basketball court."

Victor Wembanyama is like Shohei Ohtani

That phenomenon the NBA world is experiencing is exactly what anyone who has seen a Los Angeles Angels game feels. Shohei Ohtani trots off the mound after throwing 101 mph on a strikeout. He trots back out with his bat and promptly crushes a 468-foot home run.

That's not supposed to happen, much like what Victor Wembanyama does isn't supposed to happen. Aldridge pointed out the unicorn nature of Ohtani as an example:

"Ohtani has continued to rearrange the molecules of the game, dominating on the mound and in the batter’s box. He’s been All-MLB the last two years. He won the American League Most Valuable Player award in 2021; last year, he finished fourth in the AL Cy Young voting."

While all NBA players play both sides of the ball (some more than others), MLB players do not. That's what makes Ohtani so rare. Wembanyama is rare in that he has a body that shouldn't be pulling up from 30 feet off of a nasty crossover and nailing the shot.

Shohei Ohtani is incomparable

It's not quite the same, but the comparison made here proves that these two players truly have no comparison in their own worlds. They're not like anyone else before or after them.

