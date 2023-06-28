Fact Check: Was Shohei Ohtani flipped off by Angels manager Phil Nevin? Dugout exchange, dissected

Shohei Ohtani is in the midst of a surefire MVP campaign, and the Los Angeles Angels are in the throes of a heated playoff race in the American League. The biggest story is ultimately where Ohtani will land next, though (and for how much money).

According to Twitter, this could be exacerbated by a recent video. In it, Angels manager Phil Nevin seems to flip off his superstar despite Ohtani having recorded 10 strikeouts and a win on the mound and homered twice at the plate.

The Ghost of Mike Scioscia @SpookyScioscia MLB Network tomorrow: “Angels manager, Phil Nevin, flipped off Shohei Ohtani after his 10 Ks and 2 HR performance. The team obviously wants him gone. Here are 17 trade packages we have come up with to get Shohei out of Anaheim!” MLB Network tomorrow: “Angels manager, Phil Nevin, flipped off Shohei Ohtani after his 10 Ks and 2 HR performance. The team obviously wants him gone. Here are 17 trade packages we have come up with to get Shohei out of Anaheim!” https://t.co/KEhB7xnCY7

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, when examining this admittedly brief clip, it's clear that this is a joking gesture. Nevin isn't angry and Ohtani appears to have a smile on his face.

By all accounts, this appears to be two friendly members of a team enjoying themselves in the dugout. Ohtani doesn't speak English fluently, so Nevin could have been communicating a joke non-verbally.

Shohei Ohtani and Phil Nevin

Either way, this is nothing but a joke between a manager and the best baseball player on his team. Ohtani had a historically good game last night, so there's no reason for his manager to be upset with him.

With numbers like what the two-way superstar is putting up this year, any manager will accept poor performances from time to time if it means getting 28 home runs and a 3.03 ERA near the All-Star break.

Poll : 0 votes