How much money do MLB All-Stars make? Financial incentives of participating in Midsummer Classic, explored

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 09, 2023 16:45 GMT
How much money do MLB All-Stars make?
MLB All-Stars earn an honor that stays with them for the rest of their career. Regardless of what Corey Seager does for the rest of his career, he will always be a 2023 MLB All-Star. It's an accolade permanently on their record.

Not only is it an honor, it also comes with a few perks. Thanks to the most recent collective bargaining agreement, MLB All-Stars (including those in the Home Run Derby) get six complimentary tickets for guests, first-class flights for themselves and two guests.

What do MLB All-Stars earn?

MLB All-Stars also get first-class hotel reservations for themselves and two guests, meal and tip allowances for the entire three days, and a nice $1,000 bonus and a gift from the league.

Also according to the current CBA, the top vote-getting player at each position (which effectively means all named starters) in both leagues receive $15,000 each. Those with the second-most votes (not counting outfielders since there are three starters) get $5,000, and the third gets $2,500.

For example, Aaron Judge, Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and Mookie Betts all earned $15,000. If any of those players are mic'd up during the game, which happens every single year, they will earn another $10,000. In 2024, that number will jump to $15,000.

MLB All-Stars earn a lot of money
It's a tremendous honor to be an MLB All-Star, but it's apparently one of the most financially savvy things a player can do.

