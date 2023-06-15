Jordan Montgomery Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for Cardinals pitcher pending free agency

Jordan Montgomery has been among the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 30-year-old veteran pitcher has posted decent numbers this season, however, his win-loss record does not reflect his performances.

Through 78.1 innings this season, Jordan Montgomery has a 3-7 record with a 3.91 ERA and 73 strikeouts. His poor record is primarily due to the inconsistencies of the St. Louis offense, which has been one of the most disappointing in the MLB. Currently, the Cardinals sit last in the NL Central with a 27-42 record, with many believing the team may look to sell at the trade deadline.

This is where Montgomery enters the picture, as he could be an intriguing addition for contenders looking to bolster their pitching rotation. The fact that he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season could increase the number of interested teams.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the seven-year pro if the St. Louis Cardinals elect to move on.

#1 - The Minnesota Twins could look to Jordan Montgomery to bolster the back of their rotation

The Minnesota Twins currently sit atop the American League Central with a 35-33 record, and will likely look to add to their roster at the trade deadline. The Twins could look to Montgomery to bolster the back of their pitching rotation, which is currently anchored by an injured Kenta Maeda and Bailey Ober.

The Minnesota Twins' pitching rotation is among the best in baseball and currently owns the second-best team ERA in baseball, which could lead to Montgomery taking on a long-relief role with the team. He could also be used as a sixth starter, which could benefit Minnesota in the long run.

#2 - The Baltimore Orioles could continue their quest for the postseason

One of the most exciting young teams in baseball, the Baltimore Orioles continue to prove that they belong with the best in the MLB. With a 42-25 record, the O's are primed to make a strong punch for the postseason, which could include trade deadline acquisitions.

Orioles Review @oriolesreview Possible Orioles trade target: Jordan Montgomery?



Maybe not the sexiest, but a lefty working on his third straight year of sub-4 ERA, FIP and xFIP, plenty of experience in the AL East and a couple of brief postseason appearances as well (1R in 6.2 IP). FA at the end of the year. Possible Orioles trade target: Jordan Montgomery?Maybe not the sexiest, but a lefty working on his third straight year of sub-4 ERA, FIP and xFIP, plenty of experience in the AL East and a couple of brief postseason appearances as well (1R in 6.2 IP). FA at the end of the year.

Much like the Minnesota Twins, Jordan Montgomery could be used to bolster the back of Baltimore's rotation. While he may not be the big-ticket acquisition that some fans may hope for, he would be an upgrade over Cole Irvin, who owns a 1-2 record with a dreadful 7.85 ERA.

#3 - The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching has struggled this season

Given the team's string of injuries to starters such as Julio Urias and Dustin May, the Los Angeles Dodgers may need to look for additional help outside of the organization. This is where Jordan Montgomery could come into the picture as a rental option for this season.

Anderson Vargas @ander_beisbol

Otros como Lucas Giolito, Alex Wood, Kyle Hendricks, Mike Clevinger y Jordan Montgomery están en la Mira de Astros, Yankees, Twins y Dodgers.

#MLB Varios rent player estarán bastante costosos, yo creo que Marcus Stroman será uno de los candidatos de Mets y Rangers.Otros como Lucas Giolito, Alex Wood, Kyle Hendricks, Mike Clevinger y Jordan Montgomery están en la Mira de Astros, Yankees, Twins y Dodgers. Varios rent player estarán bastante costosos, yo creo que Marcus Stroman será uno de los candidatos de Mets y Rangers.Otros como Lucas Giolito, Alex Wood, Kyle Hendricks, Mike Clevinger y Jordan Montgomery están en la Mira de Astros, Yankees, Twins y Dodgers.#MLB https://t.co/G2vpuq3pjt

Montgomery's expiring contract would also help the Dodgers' offseason plans of approaching stars such as Shohei Ohtani with a mega-contract. He could prove to be a useful addition to help Los Angeles contend for the World Series if the team decides to replace the struggling Noah Syndergaard in the rotation.

