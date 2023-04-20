Kenta Maeda Injury: Predicted recovery timetable and latest update

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda exited Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox after being struck by a 111 mph line drive on the left ankle. Maeda managed to field the ball, throwing Jarren Duran out at first base to end the inning before crumpling to the ground.

The Twins' medical staff stormed the field to attend to the injured pitcher. After a few minutes to regain his composure, Maeda was able to walk to the dugout. While there was no official update, the team did announce that he would undergo a series of X-rays to determine the severity of the injury. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Mike Kurland @Mike_Kurland #MNTwins Kenta Maeda injured on this play. He took a liner right off his left shin/ankle area. Went down in pain after he completed the play. #MNTwins Kenta Maeda injured on this play. He took a liner right off his left shin/ankle area. Went down in pain after he completed the play. https://t.co/ofBsClKofe

Fans are hoping for the best from the Japanese starter, who missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to Tommy John Surgery. While the play was scary, the fact that Maeda was able to fight through the pain to complete the play not only showcased his toughness but also suggested that the injury may not be overly serious.

A look at Kenta Maeda's 2023 season so far

In his first action since undergoing Tommy John Surgery in 2021, Maeda was beginning to find his previous form again. Through 11 innings this season with the Minnesota Twins, Maeda has posted a 0-2 record with a 4.09 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

• Curveball: 2.5%, 75.8 MPH In 2023 #Twins starter Kenta Maeda has relied on 5 pitches:• Slider, thrown 32.7% of the time, with an average velocity of 82.3 MPH• Splitter: 29.0%, 84.4 MPH• 4-Seamer: 23.5%, 90.0 MPH• Sinker: 12.3%, 89.5 MPH• Curveball: 2.5%, 75.8 MPH In 2023 #Twins starter Kenta Maeda has relied on 5 pitches: • Slider, thrown 32.7% of the time, with an average velocity of 82.3 MPH• Splitter: 29.0%, 84.4 MPH• 4-Seamer: 23.5%, 90.0 MPH• Sinker: 12.3%, 89.5 MPH• Curveball: 2.5%, 75.8 MPH

As Maeda continued to rediscover his form in the MLB, fans were hopeful that he could return to his incredible 2020 form. After being acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Maeda posted a 6-1 record with a career-best 2.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts.

He finished the season second in the American League Cy Young voting, ultimately falling to Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians. Maeda is expected to help solidify the Twins' rotation this season, so fans will be anxiously awaiting any update on their starter.

Bally Sports North @BallySportsNOR



Rocco Baldelli talks about Kenta Maeda's performance on the mound in his return.



#MNTwins | #MLB "That's the Kenta we saw a bunch of in 2020, the guy that was second in the Cy Young."Rocco Baldelli talks about Kenta Maeda's performance on the mound in his return. "That's the Kenta we saw a bunch of in 2020, the guy that was second in the Cy Young." Rocco Baldelli talks about Kenta Maeda's performance on the mound in his return. #MNTwins | #MLB https://t.co/nCPVqLsUSf

