Jose Altuve's $349,000 Mercedes-Benz G 63 proves his taste in wheels is as impeccable as his swing

Jose Altuve posted a photo of himself carrying a baby in a carrier. Although the picture was not intended to reveal this information, his fans noticed that Altuve was driving a Mercedes-Benz G 63 as they could see it in the background of the photo.

That car is expensive and luxurious, as US News estimates it to be worth about $349,000 and has an 8.5 out of 10 rating. It's an impressive vehicle that does more than just show off some wealth.

For Altuve, it shows that he has a good taste in cars.

Jose Altuve experiencing change once again

There haven't been many constants in Houston during the previous five years. Since their elevation, they've had two managers, multiple general managers, and a scandal that stunned the baseball world.

Jose Altuve is leading the Astros into the future

Through all of that, two things have been constant: winning and Jose Altuve. With two World Series titles in the last seven years, it's easy to connect those two. It will be a unique challenge to continue that this year.

The Astros will have their third manager in that time frame. AJ Hinch was fired after the cheating scandal, and he was eventually replaced with Dusty Baker. Baker continued the success, winning a World Series, but he called it a career this offseason.

Altuve has been a constant amid changes, and his appearance and rise to prominence inside the organization were a watershed moment. He was one of the players who got them on the winning track because they were losing 100 games a year before he arrived.

Once again, Altuve and the Astros will be tested. Age is becoming a factor, and the rotating cast of supporting characters will be tested even after the Astros had a "down" year in winning 90 games. Will they be able to expand on that and return to the World Series? If Altuve has anything to do with it, the answer is yes.

