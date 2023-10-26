Who is Natosha Baker? All we know about retiring Astros icon Dusty Baker's daughter

Natosha Baker is the daughter of recently retired Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker. The legendary manager couldn't quite go out on top with a victory, but he is leaving behind a legacy that Natosha and his other children can be quite proud of. Natosha is the only child he had with his first wife Alice Lee, but she's not the only child the new retiree has.

Natosha Baker is 44 years old, and she has a husband of her own. She also has one child, similar to the amount her father and mother had together. She currently works as a graphic designer and in the Baker family winery.

The above is a mask worn during the COVID-19 pandemic by Baker, who had only recently joined the Astros. The manager had his mask designed by Natosha, so it's a special thing. Natosha was born on September 29, 1979 and her claim to fame is simply due to her father.

Dusty Baker has more children than Natosha Baker

Natosha Baker is not the only child of Dusty Baker. She has a half brother named Darren Baker, who is following his father's path into the world of baseball. Baker is now in the major leagues, and recently hit a grand slam on his father's team.

Natosha and Darren are only half-siblings, but they are both involved with the family business. The winery is important to all of them, and it has a few specialty wines. It's a prominent winery, and it's certainly very popular.

A few of the wine names reflect their love of baseball, such as the Hammerin' Hank beverage after the late great Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron. They have quite a few specialties that can't be acquired anywhere else.

Baker and Natosha's mother divorced, which paved the way for him to marry and have Darren with his second wife. The family tree may be a little interesting, but the family certainly has love for one another, evidenced by their working together and Dusty wearing the special mask Natosha made for him.

Baker once said via Bob Nightengale on X:

"One thing I'm going to miss is him being my roomate in spring training. And he's going to miss free meals from me. But it's time for him to go and be a man.''

He's likely proud of both his children, Darren and Natosha Baker.