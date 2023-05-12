Who is Dusty Baker's son, Darren Baker? Youngster wows with spectacular play in Minor League game

In the game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals on Thursday, father and son Dusty and Darren Baker faced off against each other for the first time.

In a remarkable move, Darren struck a slam dunk to tie the game.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had a clear view of his son Darren in the Washington Nationals' dugout on Friday when the Astros played.

Dusty Baker, a manager and former player, is in charge of the Houston Astros. He previously spent 19 seasons in the MLB, mostly with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was an All-Star twice with the Dodgers and also earned two Silver Slugger Awards and a Gold Glove Award.

The Washington Nationals selecting Darren Baker in the tenth round of the 2021 MLB draft was undoubtedly a joyful occasion for father Dusty.

Good thing J.T. Snow was there to save him back in 2002



Darren made baseball fans aware of him at the 2002 World Series when he was a child. He was one of the Giants' many batboys who rose to fame for his exploits in Game 5 against the Angels.

The 22-year-old played for the California Golden Bears in his collegiate years. Darren Baker was initially selected by the Nationals in the 27th round of the 2017 draft.

In 2019 and 2021, he was a member of the Pac-12's All-Defensive team.

Darren Baker's outstanding performance in MLB

On Thursday night, Darren Baker made a spectacular defensive play for the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate.

Playing second base for Rochester against Worcester, Baker broke to his left when Worcester's David Hamilton hit a ground ball between first and second that was headed for right field in the third inning.

First baseman Matt Adams dove and deflected the ball. When the ball changed trajectory, Baker made an incredible behind-the-back grab while sliding and threw to pitcher Paolo Espino covering for the out.

Baker grabbed the ball with a behind-the-back grab while lowering his gloved hand behind his body. He then jumped to his feet and threw the ball to pitcher Paolo Espino, who was covering first base.

It was indeed spectacular.

