Jose Altuve vs Shohei Ohtani Player Predictions for Astros vs Angels - April 20th | MLB 2022

The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, April 19, setting up a key matchup between Jose Altuve and Shohei Ohtani. All eyes will be focused on the matchup from pitch one, as the 2017 American League Most Valuable Player will lead off for the defending American League Champions against the 2021 reigning American League Most Valuable Player.

The Astros got off to a hot start taking three out of the first four games in their last matchup against the Angels in Los Angeles. However, things went downhill afterward as the team split a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Then, they lost their most recent series to the Seattle Mariners. The team hopes to get on track to defending its American League pennant with a rematch against the Angels this week.

The Angels, after losing to the Astros in their opening series, have gone in the opposite direction of their American League West opponents. The team has won five of its last six games entering its second matchup with Houston. They are looking forward to entering Minute Maid Park with aspirations on the AL West crown.

Shohei Ohtani Preview

On the mound, 2021 American League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani hopes to shut down the pulse of the Astros offense. Since arriving in the big leagues from Japan, Shohei Ohtani has been a bright spot on an Angels roster that has been incredibly underwhelming for the last decade. Ohtani has redefined the game since his arrival, wrecking the league as both a hitter and a pitcher. He ascended to greatness in 2021, racking up 46 home runs and pitching to an earned run average of 3.18. While his 2022 has gotten off to a slow start, Ohtani pitched very well against the Astros in his first matchup of the season as he struck out nine batters in less than five innings.

Jake @InheritedRunnrs Shohei Ohtani’s last two games:



4-10

3 HR

6 RBI

1 SB

5 Runs



The MVP is back Shohei Ohtani’s last two games:4-103 HR6 RBI1 SB5 RunsThe MVP is back https://t.co/ABmSpMQJ77

Jose Altuve Preview

Jose Altuve is celebrating his 10th year with the Houston Astros, becoming the face of the franchise in the process. During his decade with the club, Altuve has won three batting titles, two stolen base titles, a World Series ring and has made seven All-Star game appearances. Although his size has constantly been a source of scrutiny and trash talk among the opponents, the 5 foot 8 second baseman has asserted himself as one of the greatest second basemen of his era. Altuve has also gotten himself off to a slow start as well, which might explain the Astros recent slide in record.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jose Altuve just fouled a ball off his own helmet Jose Altuve just fouled a ball off his own helmet https://t.co/QWL3tHyQoZ

Shohei Ohtani Vs. The Houston Astros Lineup:

Ohtani has struggled against the Astros throughout his career as he is winless against the 2021 American League Champions. Here is the Houston Astros lineup and their performance against Shohei Ohtani:

Jose Altuve (.333 AVG) Yordan Alvarez (.400 AVG) Michael Brantley (.200 AVG) Alex Bregman (.429 AVG) Jeremy Pena (.000 AVG) Kyle Tucker (.400 AVG) Yuli Gurriel (.167 AVG) Jason Castro (.000 AVG) Chas McCormick (.500 AVG)

Tucker has a home run against Ohtani and is having a rough 2022, batting below .200 on the season.

Jose Altuve Vs. The Los Angeles Angels Rotation:

Jose Altuve is sporting a .317 batting average against Angels pitching in his career. Over his decade in the American League West, he's compiled 189 hits over 150 games against the Halos and has been a consistent thorn in their sides from the leadoff spot. Here are his stats against the Angels pitching rotation:

Shohei Ohtani (.333 AVG) Noah Syndergaard (.000 AVG) Patrick Sandoval (.000 AVG) Jose Suarez (.429) Michael Lorenzen (.000 AVG)

Altuve has a .333 lifetime batting average against the reigning AL MVP.

Ohtani vs Altuve: Verdict

Perhaps, the home crowd will energize the slumping Altuve; however, the winner in this matchup will go to Ohtani. While he has an earned run average of 7.78 entering the game, his strikeout numbers have been solid, and advanced analytics forecase him to start avoiding big hits in the near future. Expect Shohei Ohtani to strike out Jose Altuve and hold him hitless in the matchup.

