In January 2017, Jose Canseco was vocal in his disapproval of the 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame results. The former Oakland Athletics star tweeted his displeasure in a series of tweets.

As per Canseco, it was unfair that Jeff Bagwell, who has been the subject of steroid rumors was enshrined into HOF while his former Oakland A's teammate was denied entry to Cooperstown.

"How the f*** is Jeff Bagwell being inducted into the Hall of Fame and Mark McGwire's not? That is disgusting," read one of Jose Canseco's tweets posted on Jan 19, 2017.

Apparently, Bagwell was suspected of using PEDs but with no evidence or reporting against him. Additionally, he was not named in the 2007 Mitchell Report, an investigation into the illegal use of PEDS in MLB.

However, Mark McGwire himself confessed to using steroids in Jan 2010 stating that he took the help of PEDs to break MLB's HR record in 1998. McGwire had been eligible for election to the Hall of Fame for ten years, but he never received more than 25% of the vote. In his last attempt, he only got 12.3%.

In a separate tweet, Jose mentioned how it was an injustice that former players such as Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Clemens, and Rafael Palmeiro who have been linked to using performance-enhancing drugs, were not included in the Hall of Fame 2017 class.

Jose Canseco further stressed that the home-run king and former SF Giants star undeniably deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

In 2017, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, and Tim Raines were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Bagwell was the top vote-getter with 86.2% of the votes. Rodriguez earned 76% of the votes, while Raines received 86% of the votes. The HOF induction ceremony was held in Cooperstown, New York, on July 30, 2017.

Jose Canseco's detested HOF candidate Jeff Bagwell got enshrined into Cooperstown after several tries

Former Houston Astros star Jeff Bagwell finally gained entrance into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after being on the ballot for seven years.

"I don't even know how I'm supposed to react," Bagwell said. "It's been a whirlwind. It's been fun and exciting. My family is very, very excited for this thing. ... I could not be more excited. It's a weird thing to be a Hall of Famer. I wrote it on a ball tonight, and it was kind of crazy. So it was cool."

In his initial year in 2011, he received 41.7% of the votes, which was below the 75% needed to be inducted. Jeff gradually gained more and more votes each year until he finally got 86.2% of the votes in 2017, allowing him to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

