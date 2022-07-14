“Jose Miranda is the greatest baseball player of all time” “Dude Miranda is the man!!!” - Minnesota Twins fans are ecstatic over walkoff home run by Jose Miranda

The Minnesota Twins just ended their game against the Milwaukee Brewers in epic fashion. In the bottom of the ninth against Brewers star closer Josh Hader, Twins rookie Jose Miranda hit a walkoff home run to end the game.

The game ultimately ended up being 4-1, in favor of the Twins. However, the majority of the game was spent tied at 1-1. The Twins attacked early, thanks to an RBI single by Gilberto Celestino in the second inning. Milwaukee then responded with Jace Pederson hitting a solo home run in the third. The game remained scoreless for five and a half innings, until Miranda ended it.

This was a great win for the Minnesota Twins as they rise to 49-41 on the season. They now have a four-game lead in the American League Central over the Cleveland Guardians. Now that the 2022 MLB season is more than halfway finished, every game for Minnesota is crucial from here on out.

However, this was a devastating loss for the Milwaukee Brewers. They are currently in a battle with the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central. With this loss today, the Brewers are now just 1.5 games ahead of St. Louis. They could very likely lose the division lead in the next few games if they are cold.

Although Jose Miranda is just a rookie, he is quite used to hitting walkoffs. Just ten days before this epic walkoff home run earlier today, Miranda hit a walkoff against the Orioles. Outside of his clutchness this season, he is having a solid rookie year for the Twins. Through 53 games played, the twenty-four-year-old is batting .250 with a .733 OPS.

As expected with any walkoff home run, the fans were happy to see their team win in great fashion. Since they are in a tight race in their division, it makes the win that much better. Here is what Minnesota Twins fans had to say about Jose Miranda's epic walkoff win.

It is pretty unexpected as a rookie to be as clutch as Jose Miranda has been. It makes sense that Twins fans are very happy to see him perform this well.

This fan pointed out that Miranda might have the same amount of walkoffs as Twins great Joe Mauer.

Some fans were upset because this game was brodcasted on Youtube TV rather than cable television.

Since the Milwaukee Brewers are in a tight race with the St. Louis Cardinals, this St. Louis fan was happy to see the Brewers lose.

This bomb was great by the Minnesota Twins rookie. As the season starts to wind down, it will be interesting to see how the races in the AL and NL Central play out.

