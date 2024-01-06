Josie Canseco sets the heat ablaze with swimsuit photoshoot for France & Jesse Rambis

Josie Canseco had a special treat for her fans just a few days after New Year's. The swimsuit model, who is the daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco, had a recent photoshoot with France & Jesse Rambis.

Josie took to her Instagram story to upload some glamorous pictures of herself on a beach.

In one photo, she was spotted wearing a pink bikini, sitting on a sunbed while sipping on a drink. In another picture, she struck a pose while laying on a sunbed.

Image Credits - Josie Canseco Instagram

It's safe to say that Josie is making a name for herself in the modeling industry. She already has around 1.1 million followers on Instagram and over 145K followers on TikTok.

Who is Josie Canseco's father? A look into Jose Canseco's MLB career and honors

Former Oakland Athletics star Jose Canseco

Josie's father Jose Canseco is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the MLB. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 15th round of the 1982 MLB draft and made his debut for the team in September 1985.

Canseco played just under eight years in his first spell with Oakland, helping the team win the World Series in 1989. He joined the Texas Rangers in 1992. After three seasons with the franchise, he played two years with the Boston Red Sox.

In 1997, Canseco returned to the Oakland Athletics on a one-year contract. He then played one year with the Toronto Blue Jays before joining the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999.

Canseco left Tampa Bay midway through the 2000 MLB season to join the New York Yankees. He helped the Bronx Bombers win the World Series that season. In 2001, Canseco signed a one-year deal with the Chicago White Sox, which was his final year in the Majors.

Across 17 years in the MLB, Jose Canseco racked up 1,877 hits and 462 home runs with a .266 batting average. He also added 200 stolen bases.

Canseco finished his career with two World Series titles. He also earned six All-Star honors and won the AL MVP in 1988.

