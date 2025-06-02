Juan Soto's return to form; Shohei Ohtani loses mojo | 5 bold predictions for Dodgers vs. Mets series 2025

The reigning champion Dodgers are set to host fellow NL powerhouse Mets for a three-game set that will start on Tuesday night. After what was a relatively easy series victory in the rematch against their World Series rival Yankees, the champions are expected to do a repeat against the Mets given their current momentum.

Carlos Mendoza's Mets walked away with the series victory the last time the two teams met in May. With another high-stakes matchup between the MLB's best teams, experts and fans are compelled to make predictions as to how the series would pan out.

However, several unique scenarios can still play out given the level of talent in each team. Here are some bold projections for the anticipated matchup between the Dodgers and Mets.

5 bold predictions for Dodgers vs. Mets

1) Juan Soto's return to form

Superstar Juan Soto has yet to find his form ever since switching the famous Yankee pinstripes to the Mets' blue and orange. He's currently batting .233/.363/.429 with an OPS of .792, 10 home runs, and 28 RBI. Soto's stats are a far cry from his 2024 campaign which saw him post a .288 batting average, .988 OPS, and 41 home runs.

Despite his struggles, look for him to turn things around with the pedigree of talent and protection he has on the lineup. In the most previous meeting between the two squads in May, Soto recorded two hits and three RBI against LA.

2) Shohei Ohtani loses mojo

It would be difficult to bet against Shohei Ohtani. However, in spite of his dominance as a slugger, he has yet to impress against the Mets this year. The reigning NL MVP is bound to be stifled by the Mets once again as he has posted a poultry .154/.214/.385 slash line with just two hits in 13 at-bats against the squad this season.

3) Clayton Kershaw to turn back the clock

Given the injuries to the Dodgers' pitching rotation, one might think it's farfetched that they will outclass the Mets' pitching core that boasts the best ERA in the majors at 2.85.

Nevertheless, Game 1 starter Clayton Kershaw has history on his side as he is 11-0 with a 2.00 ERA across 18 starts in his career versus the Mets. Expect Kershaw to produce a vintage performance under Hollywood's brightest lights.

4) Francisco Lindor simmers down

The multiple-time All-Star is currently the hottest hitter in the Mets' lineup. Lindor is batting .345/.375/.690 with three home runs and five RBI in his last seven games. With how hot he's been, he's bound to fall back to Earth, especially how he's played against the Dodgers in his career. The 31-year-old has batted .234 against LA throughout his career.

5) Dodgers' bullpen to hold the line

At the time of writing, the Mets boast the second-best bullpen in the NL with a 2.84 ERA. On the other hand, the Dodgers' bullpen hold a 4.02 ERA with plenty of its members on the IL. With that being said, the latter is playing with a home field advantage so they should perform better than expected.

