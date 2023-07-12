Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Derek Jeter encourages sensational Yankees swoop at deadline for young phenom

Juan Soto is having another impressive season with the San Diego Padres in 2023. The outfielder earned All-Star honors for the third consecutive year and is in demand.

In fact, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter recently urged his former team to make a move for Soto before the trade deadline on Aug. 1.

Jeter, who served as a broadcaster for the All-Star game in Seattle, said that he wouldn't mind seeing Soto join the Yankees if the Padres continue to struggle in the next few weeks:

"If they (Padres) don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto."

The Yankees are fourth in the AL East with a 49-42 record. Aaron Boone's side are still in the hunt for a postseason berth but will need reinforcements before the trade deadline to make a push for the playoffs.

With Aaron Judge still on the sidelines, New York could target Soto as a potential replacement. The 2019 World Series winner can add some serious depth and quality to the Yankees' batting lineup.

Juan Soto's stats in the 2023 MLB season

Juan Soto has racked up 82 hits and 15 home runs in 309 at-bats with a .265 batting average in 2023. The outfielder also has six stolen bases to his name.

Despite Soto's impressive numbers this season, the San Diego Padres have struggled to get their act together. Bob Melvin's side is currently fourth in the NL West with a 43-47 record.

As things stand, the Padres are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs barring a miraculous recovery in the second half of the campaign. There have been rumors of Soto potentially leaving the franchise before the MLB trade deadline.

A few reports suggest that San Diego might look to cut its losses with the 24-year-old if the team isn't going to reach the postseason. However, we will have to wait and see if that paves the way for Soto's potential move to the New York Yankees.

