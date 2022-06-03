“Judge is gonna have to start pitching to win an mvp isn't he?” - MLB fans on Reddit react to MVP poll, Mike Trout and Mookie Betts top the list

We are currently two months into the MLB season, and Mike Trout is playing like his usual self and is at the top of the American League MVP leaderboards. Mookie Betts also headlined the National League MVP leaderboards.

"Mike Trout & Mookie Betts lead in the most recent MVP poll." - @ r/baseball

Although both Trout and Betts are having spectacular seasons, there are other players who are right there and could be deserving the top spot too. It is no surprise that MLB fans on reddit had a lot to say about these rankings.

MLB fans critical of Mike Trout and Mookie Betts on the top of MVP poll

"Judge is gonna have to start pitching to win an mvp isnt he" - @ IVOXVXI

Aaron Judge is definitely having one of the best seasons in the American League so far. He is currently leading the entire MLB in home runs and is the best player on the best team in baseball, so he could be at the top of this list along with Mike Trout.

"You misspelled Taylor Ward" - @ alfredbalcony

Mike Trout might not even be the player who's having the best season on his team. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward is having a breakout season, batting .347 and boasting the highest OPS in baseball.

"Did Goldschmidt die or something" - @ Tiny-Working-8281

Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals is having one of the best seasons in the National League so far this season. He places fourth on this list, but the argument could be made for him to be higher.

"I'm just glad Pete gets to be in the conversation." - @ resident16

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets is having a great year for New York so far. However, his stats just do not add up compared to some of the players at the top of the MLB.

"I agree with Mookie. Nobody in the world is denying that Goldy is the hottest hitter on the planet and arguably the best hitter in the entire league right now, but people have to understand that he plays a position that isn’t valued with defense as much as 3rd base and outfield. Mookie and Machado impact the game on both sides of the field in elite ways, Goldy is an average fielder." - @ CurrentlyRaging123

Although Goldschmidt is having a crazy season offensively, Mookie Betts does play a more valuable position in the outfield. The MVP in baseball does account for both sides of the ball, so it makes sense for Betts to be at the top.

"Yea but Luis Guillorme doesn't qualify for the leaderboards yet, so he's still getting slept on" - @ Nagisa201

Although Luis Guillorme is not an MVP player in the MLB, he has been an early Mets hero so far this season. He has stepped up to fill spots of struggling players like J.D. Davis and is a great teammate to have.

"Jose Ramirez will retire as the most underrated player of our generaton" - @ Distance_Motor

It seems that Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians always gets snubbed for various awards. He always has great stats and plays a key position at third base, yet he never gets the recognition he deserves in the MLB.

