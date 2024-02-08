Julio Rodríguez makes courtside statement in Louis Vuitton's spring collection jacket at LA Clippers game

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez is a beloved figure among the team's fanbase and is set to play a key role for the franchise in the 2024 MLB season. While Spring Training games are fast approaching, Rodríguez is doubtless preparing both emotionally and physically for the upcoming campaign.

However, downtime is also important and Rodríguez was spotted in Los Angeles to watch the LA Clippers face the New Orleans Pelicans. Rodríguez wore a Louis Vuitton spring collection jacket and a big smile courtside and was photographed on the court before tip-off.

The Pelicans overcame the Clippers by an 11-point margin, with the game finishing 106-117. Rodríguez is a big basketball fan and as an aspiring MLB great, appreciates greatness when he sees it in any sport.

Julio Rodríguez on LA Lakers legends LeBron James and Kobe Bryant

Julio Rodríguez is no stranger to basketball. Last month, he was seen swapping shirts with emerging NBA star Paolo Banchero before the Orlando Magic-Philadelphia 76ers game at Kia Center.

In September 2023, Rodríguez appeared on the "On Base with Mookie Betts" podcast and discussed LeBron James and Kobe Bryant with the Dodgers icon.

The Mariners standout is clearly a big fan of James and admires Kobe, from all that he has seen and read about the late Lakers legend:

“I’m a big LeBron James guy. But if we’re going mentality and things like that I feel like the things that I read and seen about Kobe Bryant… I mean the DR (Dominican Republic), you weren’t able to get access so easily to it so I would definitely do a little bit of research and learn about him.

"I always see stuff popping up on my feed and I feel like the impact he had all across sports, all across different mentalities for people. I feel like anybody that can achieve that is definitely somebody I can look up to.”

With the 2024 season last approaching and Spring Training games set to begin soon, Julio Rodríguez will be preparing to emulate NBA greatness on the baseball field. After a brilliant 32 home runs in the 2023 season, it will be interesting to see if Rodríguez can push the Mariners further in the upcoming campaign.

