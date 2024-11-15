Jurickson Profar Landing Spots: 3 teams likely to target the All-Star after stellar season with Padres

  • home icon
By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Nov 15, 2024 19:21 GMT
Veteran utilityman Jurickson Profar could draw plenty of interest in free agency after career-year in San Diego (Photo Source: IMAGN)
No one could have predicted the standout 2024 season veteran utility man Jurickson Profar had with the San Diego Padres. Even though Profar was once one of the most celebrated young prospects, he never lived up to his potential at the MLB level. This was the narrative around Profar coming into 2024. However, he delivered the best season of his career.

En route to the first All-Star selection and Silver Slugger Award of his career, Profar posted an impressive .280 batting average with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Profar's career-best season couldn't have come at a better time, as he's now an unrestricted free agent poised to secure a lucrative contract.

He will draw plenty of interest from clubs, given his defensive versatility. It just remains to be seen for how much and how long he will sign for.

Here's a look at 3 potential landing spots for Jurickson Profar in free agency

#1. San Diego Padres

The most likely outcome for Jurickson Profar this offseason will be a reunion with the San Diego Padres. Both parties are reportedly interested in continuing their relationship. Given that the best season of Profar's career came with the Padres, why wouldn't he want it to continue?

Profar joined the Padres last offseason on a team-friendly $1,000,000 deal, which should rise dramatically this year. If the Padres will retain the All-Star outfielder, they will need to pay up. While he won't command Juan Soto money, he should earn a life-changing contract in the salary negotiations.

#2. Kansas City Royals

If Profar does not re-sign with the Padres, the Kansas City Royals could be an intriguing landing spot for the veteran utility man. The Royals are one of the top, up-and-coming teams in the American League, which could present Profar with an opportunity to contend for the World Series.

Even though Jurickson Profar can play multiple positions on defense, the Royals will likely be looking to upgrade their outfield, which is an area where he could help contribute.

#3. New York Yankees

It's going to be an important offseason for the New York Yankees. While Juan Soto's free agency is looming over the offseason, the club may need to pivot to other players if the superstar signs elsewhere. If the Yankees sign multiple players, one of them could be Jurickson Profar.

The Yankees face the potential departure of key free agents like Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres. General manager Brian Cashman will try to add a versatile defender with offensive upside. Notably, the club reportedly showed interest in Jurickson Profar last offseason.

