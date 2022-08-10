“Just when you think they can’t be anymore disappointing the white Sox find a way” “I don’t have the energy to be upset anymore” - Chicago White Sox fans show their anguish following loss to Kansas City Royals

The Chicago White Sox just lost their first game of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. This is amid an intense three-way playoff race in the American League Central. The race includes the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and now the White Sox.

The game was quiet at the start. Both teams went scoreless in the first two innings. The White Sox struck first with a Josh Harrison solo home run in the top of the third. The Royals, then, put up two in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two run shot by Vinnie Pasquantino.

The game remained stagnent until the bottom of the sixth when Nick Pratto of the Royals hit a two-run home run, making the score 4-1 Royals. The White Sox tried to spark a comeback in the ninth by scoring one, but it was simply not enough. Chicago ultimately lost to the Royals with a score of 4-2.

Sox Suck @NbaDoug82 @whitesox Score some runs please, The Sox are blowing it and letting a very average Twins team have the division, If they would start hitting even close to as good as they are capable and they will leave Min in the rear view pretty quickly.

Matt Eisfelder @MattEisfelder @whitesox Just when you think they can't be anymore disappointing the white Sox find a way please release Grandal via diminished skills clause he is pointless and has stolen a ton of $$$$

The Kansas City Royals are, by no means, a good team this season. The White Sox should really not be losing to teams of this caliber. It makes sense that Chicago fans were upset over today's loss.

It_Is_What_it_is @redeemed_1_ @whitesox This has got to be ONE of the worst White Sox Team offensively I've have seen in a long time. This team doesn't deserve to be in the postseason, this team just SUCKS!

If the White Sox want to make a run for this year's playoffs, they cannot drop games to teams like the Royals. The American League Central is still in play for Chicago, so they cannot take their foot off the gas.

pete @cfcpetey @whitesox This isn't even a joke I absolutely hate everything about this team. From the players, to the front office, and most of all that coaching staff. Embarrassing.

Time is running out for this Chicago White Sox squad. Although the teams still has loads of young talent, their core consists of aging players. If they want to contend, the time is now.

The core of the Chicago White Sox is not getting any younger

Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox

Now, the White Sox still have rising talent on their squad. For example, Luis Robert is just 24 years old. He looks like a very promising player. Utility player Andrew Vaughn has also shown that he has a solid bat in the league at just 24 years of age as well.

On the bump, Dylan Cease is just 26 years old. He is already putting up Cy Young numbers. Through 22 starts, Cease is 12-4 with just a 1.98 ERA. He also has 166 strikeouts and was the biggest All-Star snub this season.

However, a lot of players in their starting lineup are getting up there in age. Although putting up great stats this year, star first baseman Jose Abreu is already 35 years old. Outfielder AJ Pollack is 34 years old, and catcher Yasmani Grandal is 33 years old.

They also have multiple aging vets in Johnny Cueto and Lance Lynn, who are 36 and 35, respectively. Closer Liam Hendricks is also 33 years old and has already played a decade in the MLB.

Uri @defnoturi @whitesox ill see yall in another 5-10 yrs when another "world series window" comes around.

Dÿłãń @PollockRBW @whitesox can you just make up your mind about being good or bad

It is safe to say that time is running out for a lot of players on this Chicago White Sox squad. They can not afford to waste yet another season with this talent on their team.

Edited by Windy Goodloe