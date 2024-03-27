“Justin had some real name-commitment issues” - When Kate Upton shared the sweet backstory behind choosing her daughter's name

Supermodel Kate Upton and her ace pitcher husband Justin Verlander welcomed their first daughter in November 2018. That was almost a year after their beautiful Tuscany Hills wedding in Italy, alongside friends and family members.

Kate, in an interview with the Extra in January 2019, shed light on how her daughter came to be named Genevieve. She was asked whether the baby has both her and Justin Verlander's features, to which she replied:

"I feel like she’s a really cute mixture of us both."

Upton shared an adorable story behind naming her daughter. She always had the name 'Genevieve' in her mind but eventually left the choice to her three-time Cy Young Award winner and Astros ace, Justin. She said:

"We were going back and forth even in the hospital. Justin had some real name-commitment issues. I actually just kind of left him on his own."

"He knew Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now,’ "

After Genevieve was born, Kate Upton took a brief sabbatical from work to embrace motherhood.

When Genevieve was born, Verlander said that he would continue pitching at the highest levels in his late forties so that his daughter can watch him play. That wish came true when Kate Upton and baby Vivi were both in the stands for all six games of the 2022 World Series as the Astros and JV won their second title in six years.

Kate Upton's husband Justin Verlander is making strides towards getting back in the Astros lineup

After joining spring training later than expected due to a strain in his pitching shoulder, Justin Verlander has worked hard. He will not take the mound on opening day but is on his way back to make a statement out of the Houston bullpen.

Verlander completed a couple of simulated innings, worked hard inside the bullpen and was stipulated to throw a live BP, as per the manager, Joe Espada, either on Monday or Tuesday.

If everything goes as planned and JV makes a comeback to the Astros lineup, the bullpen will acquire much-needed energy and boost.

