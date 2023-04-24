Justin Verlander Injury Update: New York Mets ace set to return in grudge match against former team 

New York Mets fans will not need to wait much longer to see the regular season debut of three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. The future Hall of Famer is on track to return to MLB action on May 3rd. Verlander's season debut will come against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, the stadium he called home for 13 seasons.

The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner opened the season on the IL after suffering a low-grade teres major strain. After defying age last year, the 40-year-old has missed all 23 games the Mets have played this season. However, he is nearing his return after throwing 43 pitches on Sunday in three innings of live batting practice in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

“He went out there and got after a couple of pitches toward the end — he felt good ... I have texted him back and forth multiple times and he is doing good, feeling good ... He is feeling good and anxious to get back.” Mets Manager Buck Showalter said of Verlander's progression.

Now that he has successfully worked his way through his rehab assignment in the minors, the superstar pitcher is set to return in early May barring any setbacks. The timing of Justin Verlander's return could not have been better as the MLB announced the 10-game suspension of fellow ace Max Scherzer.

After the New York Mets lost Jacob deGrom in free agency, they were able to land the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner on a two-year, $86 million deal. The contract tied him with teammate Max Scherzer for the highest salary this season.

A look at Justin Verlander's 2022 season

Last year with the Houston Astros, Verlander delivered one of the most spectacular seasons of his career, finishing the 2022 season with an 18-4 record and an ERA of 1.75. He also racked up 185 strikeouts, helping him secure his third career Cy Young Award.

