Justin Verlander landing spots: 3 top destinations for 9x All-Star, AL MVP

Justin Verlander closed the 2025 season as one of the few true ageless wonders in baseball. He still pitched at a high level at 42, signaling that he wants to keep going in 2026. After joining the San Francisco Giants for 2025 and delivering a long, useful season, Verlander has left the door open on returning or signing elsewhere.

He struck out seven over six innings during Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Rockies, allowing just two solo homers to earn his 266th career win. It capped a strong finish, as he posted a 2.60 ERA across his final 13 starts.

Verlander enters free agency with an impressive late stretch, a legacy Houston/New York/LA would envy and the desire to balance career and family. Here are three ideal landing spots for the future Hall of Fame ace.

#3 - LA Dodgers

The Dodgers are perennial buyers who value rotation depth above all else, and their payroll flexibility makes them a natural suitor for Justin Verlander.

LA has a long track record of offering veteran starters short, guaranteed deals, while surrounding them with elite defense and bullpen support. It's the exact environment an older pitcher can thrive in.

Verlander would fit as a reliable mid-rotation arm capable of 25-30 starts and postseason innings, with Dodger Stadium’s pitcher-friendly backdrop minimizing risk.

The Yankees’ constant is their willingness to spend when a World Series push is at stake. After another year of rotation injuries in 2025, Verlander fits perfectly.

New York can offer either a lucrative one-year deal or a short multiyear pact, pairing financial muscle with the appeal of pitching in baseball’s biggest spotlight.

Verlander would slot directly into the top three of the rotation. The Yankees would likely tailor his workload through skipped starts or innings management to keep him sharp.

Given its history of pursuing veteran arms, it’s no surprise that offseason buzz has already tied New York to Verlander as a high-value upgrade.

The Astros offer the perfect mix of need, resources and familiarity. They have long excelled at extending the careers of veteran pitchers through analytics-driven adjustments. Verlander, who still misses bats but benefits from sequencing and pitch-mix optimization, fits that mold.

If Houston remains in win-now mode, he’s the ideal upgrade for a rotation that needs stability and postseason experience.

Verlander would immediately slide into the top three, with Houston’s coaching staff managing his workload to maximize October impact.

Minute Maid Park’s conditions, combined with the Astros’ proven pitcher development system, make this the most logical and impactful landing spot.

