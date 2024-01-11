Justin Verlander's $453,750 2017 liquid ice blue Ford GT exhibits Astros star's prowess in car selection

The year 2017 was massive for Justin Verlander. In addition to being traded to the World Series-winning Astros midway through the season, Verlander also tied the knot with model and actress Kate Upton.

A year of magnitude, Verlander apparently also wanted to mark it for himself. In November, the 6-foot-5 right hander showed off his new ride.

Just three days after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series, Verlander posted a picture of his new car on Instagram. The automobile was a Ford GT with a liquid ice blue finish. At the time, the newest model of the car cost some $453,750.

A Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP Award winner before his 29th birthday, Justin Verlander had almost achieved everying possible in the MLB. In 2019, he won the second Cy Young of his career with the Houston Astros, before following it all up with his third such honor in 2022.

Verlander is married to model Kate Upton. The pair were wed in November 2017, just a few days after Verlander purchased his Ford GT. The ceremony took place at a picture-perfect church location in Tuscany, Italy.

"Kate Upton Marries MLB Star Justin Verlander in Italian Wedding: It's been an incredible week for Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander…" - COUPSLEADER

Since the nuptials, Verlander and Upton have welcomed a daughter, Genevieve, born in 2018. Both Genevieve and her mother Kate were seen on field at Minute Maid Park in Houston following Justin Verlander's Astros' Game 6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. It was Verlander's second World Series win.

Justin Verlander maintains style through ageless excellence

Verlander's third Cy Young Award in 2022 came as a 39-year-old. As outstanding as this accomplishment is, it should come as little surprise to anyone who has watched Verlander pitch for a significant amount of time. Now, at the age of 40, Verlander still seems to have the touch and style of a man far younger.

As for the sweet ride, it is unclear if the Virginia-born ace still has the car, or has traded it up for something even flashier. Either way, it is not likely that Verlander or his family will need to worry about the price of anything, much less luxury items, for the rest of their days.

