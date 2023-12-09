Justin Verlander's envy-inducing $2,818,158 luxury car collection ft. Ferrari 458 Italia, Mercedes-Benz SL55 and more

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is a passionate car enthusiast and boasts an extensive collection of some of the most coveted cars globally. Not only does he hurl some of the most dominant pitches in the game, amassing awards along the way, but he also manages time for his other passions in life.

Verlander's interests span his diverse tastes, from real estate, rings and watches to luxurious cars. The 39-year-old baseball star recently added a new gem to his collection, patiently waiting six months to acquire a replica of the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Eleanor.

Furthermore, Justin Verlander can indulge in acquiring new luxury cars. His impressive collection comprises nine vehicles: the BMW M760i, Ford GT, a replica of the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Eleanor, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, Ferrari 458 Italia, Ferrari California, Maserati Gran Turismo, Mercedes-Benz SL55, Aston Martin DBS, Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, and Audi R8.

Here's a look at some of the luxury cars inside Justin Verlander's garage.

Justin Verlander's car collection features Mercs and Lambos

#1 - Maserati Gran Turismo

Maserati Gran Turismo

Maserati cars epitomize ultra-premium luxury, boasting a unique blend of dramatic designs and intoxicating performance that permeates their compact lineup. The Grand Tourer, for instance, features a 4.7-liter V8 engine capable of producing 460 horsepower. The price of the Gran Turismo hovers around $160,000.

#2 - Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

The Lamborghini Aventador Roadster stands out as an open-top supercar, seamlessly combining sportiness with style. It holds a special place as one of Verlander's most prized possessions. The car boasts a robust convertible V12 engine and can reach a peak speed of 217 mph. Its estimated cost is $381,000.

#3 - Mercedes-Benz SL55

Mercedes-Benz SL55

Justin Verlander has a penchant for the Mercedes-Benz SL55, a premium high-performance sports car boasting a robust 6.2-liter V8 engine. This classic silhouette of perfection comes with an estimated price tag of around $275,000.

#4 - Ferrari 458 Italia

The Ferrari 458 Italia (Type F142) is an Italian mid-engine sports car manufactured by Ferrari. This mid-engine sports vehicle is equipped with a 4.5-liter V8 engine that generates 562 horsepower. It boasts an impressive acceleration, reaching from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. The cost of this high-performance machine is approximately $250,000.

#5 - Ford GT

Justin Verlander's Ford GT stands as a unique creation, custom-made to embody lightning-fast speed and impeccable performance with sleek lines. This sports automobile is a limited edition, equipped with a potent 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine boasting 647 horsepower. The approximate cost of this exclusive vehicle is $500,000.

